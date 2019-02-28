‘One Piece’ to Go on Short Break

One Piece is no stranger to breaks, but don’t start calling the series Hunter x Hunter. Yes, the shonen superstar will be taking a brief break next month, but creator Eiichiro Oda knows he’ll see readers sooner before later.

Recently, One Piece put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans learned chapter 935 will be delayed. The final page of chapter 934 ended with a teaser asking fans to anticipate the title’s return on March 10th.

For all you calendar keepers, One Piece will be missing from March’s first episode of Weekly Shonen Jump. There will be no chapter on March 3rd, but the release will follow up quickly on March 10th to celebrate Daylight Savings of all things.

For anyone worried about the break, there’s little reason to be concerned. Weekly Shonen Jump has a demanding schedule for its creators, and no one knows that better than Oda. One Piece is nearing its 1,000-chapter milestone, so the artist has lived under the publication’s thumb for some time. This one-week break will give the artist and his team time to sketch out a stellar story for readers. So, if you’re eager to see what’s about to happen to Monkey D. Luffy next on Wano, then stay tuned.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

