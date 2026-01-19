Netflix Has Disappointing Update For Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Fans

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End makes a stunning debut and has already become the highest-rated anime ever. The first season received immense praise for the story and animation, and the latest season is expected to bring new challenges to the main trio. As one of the most famous anime of the year, fans are naturally looking forward to the weekly episodes on major streaming platforms. Unfortunately, the official X handle of Netflix Anime just confirmed that the upcoming season will only stream in select regions of Asia, although it doesn’t give a full list of the selected regions. Netflix USA might stream the new season a few weeks later, or at least when all the episodes have been broadcast.

Since the first season of the anime is already streaming on the platform, the second season will eventually land there, even if it takes longer than expected. On the other hand, the anime debuted on January 16th, 2026, and will drop new episodes on Crunchyroll every Friday at 7:00 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The release date and timing are only for the subbed episodes, as the English dubbed version has not been confirmed yet. Season 2 is only listed for 10 episodes, and there’s no confirmation about a second cour so far.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Continues The Main Trio’s Journey

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Since the second season is shorter than expected, we can at least expect the anime to adapt the Continued Northern Travels and Divine Revolte Arcs. Frieren and her party continue their journey towards the North after Fern officially becomes a First-Class Mage. The journey from here on out is going to be even more dangerous, which is why only a party with a First-Class Mage is allowed to travel through the area. The second season kicks off with the trio running low on funds as they decide to look for work in the next town they stop by.

While camping out in the forest, Frieren discovers a magic-neutralizing crystal that can be sold at a steep price. It doesn’t take long for the party to stumble across a cave full of such crystals, but it renders Frieren and Fern completely powerless. Not to mention that the crystals are extremely difficult to mine without magic, which is one of the reasons why they’re sold at an exorbitant price. The episode also focuses on Stark as he stumbles upon an awkward moment when the girls are taking a bath together, drowning in guilt.

Fern realizes he might have a hard time adjusting while traveling with the two of them, but the truth is far from that. Although she believes she forced Stark to join her journey, the decision was entirely up to him. The trio also reunites with Wirbel and his group as the mage tries to recruit Stark into his party, but gets turned down.

