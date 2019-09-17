One Piece Reveals Wano’s Legendary Blacksmith

The Wano Country arc has just wrapped up its second act, with all the pieces uniting together to lead the way to the upcoming epic revolution. As Zoro is left with a choice as to which sword he will take into combat against Kaido and his Beasts Pirates, readers are introduced to the legendary blacksmith of Wano. Tenguyama Hitetsu bequeaths unto Zoro the sword of Enma and the sword of Ame-No-Habakiri, with the Straw Hat Pirates’ number one samurai left with a tricky decision.

In the end, Zoro decides to go with the sword that has been the only weapon seemingly in existence to injure Kaido and cut his tough hide. With the green haired swordsman “returning” his previous sword Shusui back to Wano Country, he was offered a choice between these two new swords and went with the weapon that will seemingly help out the resistance the best it could.

When Zoro first tried his hand at wielding Enma, it seemed as though picking up and using the sword may cost him his life as his arm was turned into a dark, dried up husk. This of course took place after Zoro literally “sliced the coast line” in two while attempting to wield the sword’s power. If this is any hint at just how much of an asset Enma will be to the revolution, it’s a big one. Luckily for both Zoro and the resistance, the lone swordsman managed to get the sword under control enough to wield its power without inadvertently destroying his own body.

With this last shot of Zoro before the conclusion of Act Two, we were also given a look into what Luffy was up to with his intense training of punching a piece of steel slab in order to prepare himself for the eventual battle against Kaido and his armor like skin.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.