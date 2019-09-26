One Piece Fans Cannot Believe Koby’s Recent Promotion

The most recent chapter of One Piece’s manga dropped a serious number of bombshells that make the Grand Line into a very different place from what it once was. The pirate warlords that once ruled the seas will no longer hold the positions of power they once had, X Drake has been revealed to be an ally to the marines, and the “fate” of Sabo has been revealed to the world. With the War of Wano lurking ever closer and ready to explode in the faces of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, fans are hilariously sharing their thoughts on Koby’s recent promotion to Rear Admiral within the marines!

As Koby begins to make his way to Amazon Lily in order to conront the former warlord Boa, it’s clear that this newly minted admiral will have his own role to play within the Wano Arc.

Appreciation

Can we all just appreciate that Coby is now a REAR ADMIRAL at 18!!! pic.twitter.com/N3nCFQc3TD — One Piece (@OPfandom) September 19, 2019

Best Character Development

One Piece



the person I like the most: Ace, (alive) Zoro

the person I hate: Shinobu

best character development: Koby someone who deserved better: all supernova, Kidd especially

someone overrated: Current Garp https://t.co/pt6XCW7m4Y — Alex Jean (@Alex_Jean3) September 24, 2019

Luffy’s Future Wife?

Koby from captain to rear admiral huh? And he went to catch Luffy’s future wife? Interesting chapter tho #OnePiece #onepiece956 — 69dlonra (@noldzdagreat) September 19, 2019

Dropping Bombs Across Universes

In two days something happens to Sabo, Koby becomes a read admiral, and the shichibukai is abolished in One Piece and in Naruto(Boruto rather) Naruto and Sasuke get folded by Jigen and Naruto gets sealed away. Large YIKES — Nasu-BA! (@PKPNasu) September 21, 2019

Koby Piece

When one piece ends would you watch/read if Oda decided to do a perspective of Koby? I think he gon play a big part towards the end. — Monkey D Luffy (@MonkeyDLuffy163) September 19, 2019

Not All That Glitters Is Gold

koby been flop since marineford… he saw how the marines are, complained about it, and hes still here ranking up with them. now hes going after boa hancock who is just trying to protect an island full of women?? she better kill him — one piece sajaegi (@luffygcf) September 20, 2019

The Main Man

Koby the main man fr , I aint even caught up on one piece yet , seeing all this hype on the tl 😭 https://t.co/bSkIpZ0AHT — Joseph (@ftblJoseph) September 19, 2019

Worried Emoji

Dang. Read some One Piece spoilers accidentally. Koby 😨😨😨 — Rid O1 (@rid1studios) September 19, 2019

Going Places

I hope it isnt a translation error. My boy Koby is going places. 😤 #onepiece956 #onepiece — Jhova (@PolyColdFuseArt) September 19, 2019

My Boy