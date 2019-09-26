Anime

One Piece Fans Cannot Believe Koby’s Recent Promotion

The most recent chapter of One Piece’s manga dropped a serious number of bombshells that make the […]

The most recent chapter of One Piece’s manga dropped a serious number of bombshells that make the Grand Line into a very different place from what it once was. The pirate warlords that once ruled the seas will no longer hold the positions of power they once had, X Drake has been revealed to be an ally to the marines, and the “fate” of Sabo has been revealed to the world. With the War of Wano lurking ever closer and ready to explode in the faces of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, fans are hilariously sharing their thoughts on Koby’s recent promotion to Rear Admiral within the marines!

As Koby begins to make his way to Amazon Lily in order to conront the former warlord Boa, it’s clear that this newly minted admiral will have his own role to play within the Wano Arc.

