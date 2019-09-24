One Piece Reveals a Major Pirate’s Secret Marine Alliance

The most recent chapter of One Piece’s manga has dropped some serious twists and turns with revelations abounds. As the world discovers the “fate” of Sabo and recoils, they also are told that the warlords of the Grand Line has been disbanded and pirates are beginning to respond in kind. With either laughs from deep within a cell or plotting a big new heist to take advantage of the situation, Luffy’s friends and foes are beginning to plot their next moves following these big information dumps. Perhaps no bigger twist was revealed than the allegiance of X Drake, leader of the Drake Pirates, with his true alliance being not with the pirate world, but with Sword.

Though Drake, the pirate who wields the ability to transform into a giant lizard, and his pirates are currently “allied” with the Beast Pirates and Kaido in Wano, this chapter completely reveals that the swashbuckler has been feeding information to the marine named Koby. As Drake filled Koby in on what exactly was going down in the isolationist nation that has given us one of the greatest story arcs of Luffy and his crew to date, Koby had some bad news for the pirate: the military still wasn’t coming to Wano.

It looks like the war of Wano is still coming but won’t have a big faction in the form of the military attempting to settle down all the warring factions. Especially now, with the military disavowing the warlords who “ruled the seas”, it looks like the Wano arc got that much more interesting.

While Luffy, Zoro, and the Straw Hats didn’t have much of a role to play in this most recent chapter, its clear that the playing board that is the Grand Line has seriously shifted with a brand new dynamic moving forward. Even following the Wano Arc, it seems that nothing is ever going to be the same for all the players of One Piece!

What did you think of this most recent chapter of One Piece? Which was the biggest bombshell that was dropped? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates of the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.