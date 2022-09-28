One Piece May Reveal the Truth Behind the Devil Fruits Very Soon

One Piece has been around for decades now, and if there is something the series is good at, it is keeping secrets. Eiichiro Oda has strung along several of the story's biggest questions, after all. From the fabled One Piece treasure to Luffy's mother, there are tons of unanswered questions left for the series to solve. And soon, it seems like the Devil Fruits themselves will be explained if a previous interview from Oda tells us anything.

The whole conversation was thrust into the spotlight this week when One Piece put out its most recent chapter. If you are caught up with the series, you will know things got heated in Weekly Shonen Jump as of late thanks to the navy. At long last, the group's foremost scientist Dr. Vegapunk made their debut after 16 years of waiting. And once the character was introduced, fans dug up an old chat with Oda.

Oda mentioned in Vol. 48's SBS that whenever a "certain professor" would appear in the story, the truth of Devil Fruits would be revealed. Considering Vegapunk was said to have understood the truth of Devil Fruits, it is highly likely we might find out in this arc!! pic.twitter.com/XGVzcEEWBo — Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) September 25, 2022

In the past, the creator answered a fan in an issue of SBS, and it was there Oda addressed a question about Luffy's Devil Fruit. He ended up dodging an exact answer and instead told the fan all would be explained one day when a "certain" scientist appeared in One Piece.

"For more detail, you'll just have to wait for a certain professor to make his appearance in the story, and explain exactly what the Devil Fruits really are... eventually," he wrote.

Given the introduction of Dr. Vegapunk, this old comment for Oda is making the rounds, and it is easy to see why. The scientist leads the navy's research division, and they've done a lot of work with Devil Fruits. After experimenting on the fruits themselves and their users, there is no one more qualified to break down the true origins of the Devil Fruits. And since One Piece is toeing into its final act, there has never been a better time to lay everything out for fans.

Are you ready for One Piece to break down this mystery? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.