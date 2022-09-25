One Piece Cliffhanger Finally Introduces Dr. Vegapunk

One Piece is now setting the stage for the first major arc of the final saga, and as Luffy and the Straw Hats make it to their first new island as part of this final journey, the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has finally fully introduced the famed Dr. Vegapunk to the series at last! As fans know well enough about the series by now, original creator Eiichiro Oda plants many seeds for the story that sometimes won't get paid off for a long while after they were first planted. One of these big mystery seeds has always been Dr. Vegapunk.

Vegapunk has been mentioned a few times in the series so far as one of the most influential scientific minds in the series' world, but the clues we have been given about the famed scientist thus far have teased him to be an elderly man that we have gotten a few glimpses at before. But the final moments from the newest chapter of the series have really thrown all of that out the window with the first full introduction of Dr. Vegapunk to the series. And they're looking a lot different than what fans might have expected to see.

Very much appreciate Oda making Dr. Vegapunk a cutie after all these years of build up lol pic.twitter.com/4gd3vrSYfm — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) September 25, 2022

Chapter 1061 of One Piece continues Luffy and the Straw Hats' harsh first leg of their journey towards the next island, and they're caught up in an attack from a robotic shark. Luffy, Jimbei, and Chopper end up reuniting and saving the Worst Generation member Jewelry Bonney during the process, and it's here that she tells them that have made it to a place dubbed Egghead, the island that houses Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew nearly falls into the sea, but they're soon saved by a gigantic robotic figure.

Inside the robot is a young looking woman who declares herself to be a "humble genius scientist" working for the government named Dr. Vegapunk. It's a far cry from the Vegapunk we've seen before, and there's probably a reasonable explanation. Given what we've learned about the scientist and their knowledge of not only the human body, but technology, it's not hard to imagine that Vegapunk gave themselves a new body to help further their research in some way.

Then again, it could be something else entirely! Either way, Dr. Vegapunk has finally come to One Piece, so what are you hoping to see from the scientist now that they've finally made their debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!