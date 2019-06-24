One Piece Finally Reveals Whitebeard’s Secret Treasure

One Piece fans know there are few guys greater than Whitebeard. The character is one of the classiest in the anime even with his love of alcohol. The late captain was well-known for loving his crew as if they were his children, but he did keep one secret from them.

After all, Whitebeard did refuse to tell even Marco where he put his treasure, but the secret is out. Fans just learned what happened to all of the pirate’s goods, and it is going to make them tear up something fierce.

Recently, One Piece put out a new episode, and it was there fans met up with Marco. The former member of the Whitebeard Pirates is found on an island known as Sphinx. The place is pretty off the map, and fans watch as Marco looks over the island with a few remaining members of the Whitebeard crew. And it is then fans were able to piece together that this island was the captain’s big treasure.

As it turns out, Whitebeard funneled all of his treasure into Sphinx as the island was his hometown. The pirate grew up on the poverty stricken island under all kinds of hardship. With the island too poor to afford any protection, Sphinx was ravaged again and again by pirates. When Whitebeard left, he vowed to take care of his hometown, and he did so by sending back all of his earned treasure. Now, the island is a thriving home just as Whitebearded intended, but all is not well. When Marco learns of a man who claims to be Whitebeard’s biological son, he knows it will not take long before this island comes under threat, and he makes plans to protect Sphinx from anyone who would do it wrong.

So, are you surprised to learn where Whitebeard put all of his money? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

