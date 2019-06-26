One Piece Gives Update On Whitebeard’s “Actual” Son

One Piece fans have been trained to look underneath thanks to all of Eiichiro Oda’s trickery. The artist has pulled some serious fast ones on fans before, but few have been as big as the debut of Edward Weevil. After all, the new Warlord claims to be the biological son of Edward Newgate, and fans just got an update on that status.

After all, Marco the Phoenix just learned about his former captain’s supposed son, and he had something interesting to say about the boy.

Recently, the latest episode of One Piece caught up with Marco on a little-known island called Sphinx. It was there the former Whitebeard righthand made his home as his captain viewed Sphinx as his treasure. However, things got a bit complicated when Nekomamushi showed up.

It was then Marco learned something interesting about his former commander. Not only did Nekomamushi tell Marco that Edward Weevil had hit full Warlord status but that he was going around claiming to be the captain’s son. The tantrum-prone boy says he is looking to take back his father’s treasure alongside his mother Bakkin, and Marco didn’t outright blacklist the claim. Instead, Marco seems like he is genuinely unsure if this Warlord is telling the truth.

While Marco does known Whitebeard sailed with Bakkin about 40 years ago, he has no knowledge of his captain have children. Edward Newgate always said his crew members were his kids and nothing more. Now, it seems like Marco is unsure whether to believe these claims, and that adds credence to everyone else’s disbelief. After all, if anyone was going to know about this secret, it would have been Marco the Phoenix. So here’s to hoping Weevil will be outed as a fraud before too long.

