One Piece Cliffhanger Answers Nagging Question About Roger's Crew

One Piece has been around for decades, and in that time, the series that put together some massive plot twists. From big deaths to bloodline revelations, we have seen it all. However, it seems One Piece is taking things even further with its final act. One Piece just dropped a huge cliffhanger courtesy of Dr. Vegapunk, and it answers a nagging question about Gol D. Roger's crew.

The whole thing came to light this week as Vegapunk managed to reveal a shocking truth to the world. Despite the Five Elders and the World Government's best efforts, the scientist was able to tap into transponders across the world. It was there he told the globe that the world of One Piece is sinking under water. So of course, that revelation left both fans and our faves stunned.

For decades now, the One Piece fandom has theorized that a flood was taking over the world, and now it seems that guess was correct. We don't know why the water is rising, but fans are certain it has something to do with the treasure Roger left behind. On Laughtale, Roger's crew learned something the world does not, and that might explain why some of the pirate's crew has taken up their current gigs.

After all, fans have spent a long time questioning how Silvers Rayleigh and Crocus spent their years after leaving Roger's crew. The former became a master coater who is able to make ships sail underwater. As for Crocus, well – the former doctor now lives within the belly of a whale named Laboon. These revelations were whacky when they came to light, but now, it seems series creator Eiichiro Oda was planting seeds. These two pirates who went to Laughtale with Roger have found ways to live life under the sea... and that trade is about to become very handy.

Want to catch up with One Piece? You can read up on the hit manga using the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

