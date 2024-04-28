One Piece Plot Twist Heralds the Arrival of a Great Flood

One Piece is really going there. After decades in print, the manga is in its final act, and creator Eiichiro Oda is setting up a truly epic finale. There is a long way for Luffy to go before his adventures end, but after chapter 1113, the pirate is on the clock. After all, a plot twist capstones the update, and One Piece confirmed a long-standing theory with the cliffhanger.

So be warned! There are major spoilers below for One Piece chapter 1113. Read on with caution!

The whole thing went down in the final pages of One Piece's new chapter. The update finally kickstarts Vegapunk's global message to the world in the event of his death. With his voice tuned to transponder snails across the world, all ears are pointed to Vegapunk, and he used the stage to reveal an apocalyptic truth.

"What I am about to tell you is so preposterous you might even burst into laughter. However, you all have the right to know. To make a long story short, the world as we know it will sink into the sea," he shared.

So there you have it. The world of One Piece is now on the clock. Vegapunk's research has revealed the world is sinking into the sea, and as we all know, the scientist is rarely wrong.

This stunning revelation confirms a theory that One Piece fans have held for years. Given how much water exists in the One Piece universe, well – readers were curious how this wild topography came to light. It turns out the world is being plunged into the sea slowly but surely. And as you can imagine, the World Government and the Five Elders know more about this catastrophe than they care to admit.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, it is easier to catch up now than ever before. The hit manga is posting new chapters weekly on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

