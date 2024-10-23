One Piece Orchestrates the Perfect Marvel Nod With Loki’s Debut

One Piece’s anime might be taking a break until April when it comes to the final saga but the manga series is still releasing new chapters on a nearly weekly schedule. Following the wild battle taking place on Future Island, the Straw Hat Pirates have made their way to an island that has been talked about for decades. While Luffy and his crew break down everything that has happened in their recent adventures, Monkey comes across a major character that has been referenced in the past. The arrival of said character not only sparks some potential major events but also pays homage to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident trickster god.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1130, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The Straw Hats have finally made their way to the land of the giants, Elbaph, and Luffy and company are attempting to focus on the future and the past. As Nico Robin explains, the Straw Hats have been blamed by the World Government for the death of Vegapunk and even the giants Brogy and Dorry have received massive bounties on their heads in the process of helping Luffy’s crew. Setting out on his own, Luffy comes face-to-face with the giant Loki, who has a foreboding prophecy surrounding his current imprisonment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shueisha & Disney

Marvel’s Loki Vs. Anime Loki

While One Piece’s Loki and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Asgardian god might be far different from one another, the shonen series dropped a massive easter egg to the latter with its latest chapter. In the MCU, the current Loki who is the star of the two season television series on Disney+ is “Variant 1130”, the same number as the latest chapter. Giving One Piece its own Loki in this particular chapter makes for such a coincidence that many anime fans believe it isn’t a coincidence at all.

https://twitter.com/writingpanini/status/1847324185619546573

Who is The Loki of One Piece?

One Piece’s giant has a far different origin story than Marvel’s iteration of the Norse god. Born as a prince of Ebaph, Loki was once set to be married to none other than Big Mom herself, Charlotte Lola, as part of a proposal to ally the giants’ land with the Big Mom Pirates. This Loki was imprisoned by Elbaph’s populace thanks to killing his father, Harald, in search of a legendary Devil Fruit. Should Loki be freed, he will bring about the destruction of the world, or so the giant says.

Monkey comes across Loki in a rather legendary environment known as “War-Land”, Elbaph’s “Kingdom of Warriors.” As stated by the imprisoned giant, War-Land was once “the most powerful nation in the world, which once lived and breathed warfare.” How this new environment and Loki come into play in the final saga is anyone’s guess though Luffy encountering him might just make for a major milestone in the Straw Hats’ journey in discovering the One Piece.

For fans hoping to see this scene animated, you might be waiting for some time. As previously mentioned, One Piece’s anime is taking a break from the final saga until April of next year, giving the manga time to build its story and the animators a much-deserved break. Even Oda is taking a brief hiatus from the manga, though shockingly, not to take a vacation but rather, to work on the second season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation. Despite the hiatuses, now is one of the best times to be a fan of the Grand Line.

Want to stay up to date on the Grand Line’s trickster god? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Straw Hat Pirates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.