‘One Piece’ Just Put The Thousand Sunny In Danger

Warning! Spoilers for Chapter 889 of the One Piece manga below!

The climax of the “Whole Cake Island” arc has separated the One Piece crew far apart. Sanji is desperately trying to get the new wedding cake to Big Mom, Luffy is fighting Katakuri in the mirror world, and the rest of the Straw Hat crew is stuck in a precarious situation.

The last chapter had the Thousand Sunny stuck in between the Charlotte Family and a hard place, Carrot may have been able to transform into her lovely Su Long form, but that couldn’t last forever. Meaning that the Thousand Sunny is now in more danger than ever.

Carrot managed to take out most of Big Mom’s fleet but she needed to rest so that she wouldn’t lost her sense of self in her full Su Long form. That meant their last line of defense was taken down. Making matters worse, Big Mom transformed into a new deadly form that even her family has yet to see.

She’s been starving for cake for hours, and much to the surprise of the rest of the Charlotte family, she becomes much thinner and dons a crown of flames thanks to Prometheus. This thinner form even grants her more agility and the ability to ride her cloud Zeus without fail.

Chapter 889 ends with Big Mom’s new fearsome form towering over the Straw Hats on the Thousand Sunny. Seeing her frightening power up close, Jinbe declares that they might even have to abandon the Thousand Sunny if the situation calls for it.

Now fans are anxious to see what kind of new power Big Mom’s more slender form will grant her, and hoping Sanji can reach her with the wedding cake in time before the Straw Hats are forced to lose another ship in its prime.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.