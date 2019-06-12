One Piece Sets Up Luffy’s Next Prison Break Plan

One Piece is hurtling through its on-going arc, and fans of Wano could not be more excited. Even in its early stages, the story had dropped some tantalizing tidbits, and one of them has been about Monkey D. Luffy’s record. After all, the hero has been thrown into jail, but he won’t stay their forever.

After all, Big Mom has come to the rescue, and fans never expected the two pirates to work together so well on a plan.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned more about Luffy. The hero has been fighting to stay his execution at Queen’s hand for awhile, but the threat was blown over when Big Mom made an appearance at the prison. The amnesiac Yonko was herded to the jail by Tony Tony Chopper and Kiku.

When Big Mom makes it into the prison, she decides to make the goal of rescuing Luffy was easier. She simply rips a massive hole through all the gates which enclose the area.

“The gate at the front entrance has been destroyed!! The second and third gates are ruined too,” one guard is heard crying.

As Kiku and Chopper enter the prison, they make note of how lucky they were Big Mom was strong enough to wreak such havoc. “And the gate is wide open now!!! The other big question was how we were going to get inside,” the latter says.

With the prison open, it will be easy for those held captive to escape, but there are still guards hanging out. Big Mom is set to fight Queen while others escape. Some will surely fight the Beasts Pirates crew too, and Luffy will surely join them once he gets his collar off. And once that happens, fans are sure the Straw Hat captain will be able to round up more fighters to aid the Kozuki rebellion.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.