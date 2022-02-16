Shonen Jump’s Best Creators Are Teaming Up For a New Book

Weekly Shonen Jump has been running for decades, introducing fans to some of the biggest anime franchises in the world today. While the publication still releases new manga chapters on a regular basis, Shonen Jump is assembling some of its biggest heavy hitters in an upcoming guide that will see One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda, Bleach‘s Tite Kubo, and My Hero Academia‘s Kohei Horikoshi sharing tips and secrets that they’ve learned over the decades in creating their respective anime franchises.

Currently, both My Hero Academia and One Piece has anime series running with the latter continuing to release new episodes on a regular basis while the former is set to release its sixth season from Studio Bones later this fall. Bleach on the other hand has been on hiatus for quite some time, with the original anime series being put to bed when the manga came to an end under the pen of Tite Kubo. Later this year, however, Bleach is finally making a major comeback to the small screen as Studio Pierrot is returning to the series to adapt the long-awaited Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, the last chapter of the original manga series.

Viz Media revealed the upcoming collaboration, The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga, which is set to arrive in the fall of this year and will have the three major Shonen mangaka sharing advice, tips, and tricks that they have learned over the years of their illustrious careers as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump’s roster:

Announcement: The creators and editors behind The World’s Most Popular Manga share their tricks, advice, and secrets in The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga, featuring commentary from Eiichiro Oda, Tite Kubo, Kohei Horikoshi, and more. Releases Fall 2022. pic.twitter.com/KLME78pzri — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 14, 2022

Hilariously enough, Eiichiro Oda and Tite Kubo have had a long-running, friendly feud, in which the creator of One Piece recently shared his thoughts on the prolific mangaka responsible for the world of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society:

“Years ago, Kubo publically announced on the radio, “I hate Oda.” You wanna know if I have a grudge against Kubo? Yeah< I do! That said, his whole statement didn’t sound particularly rude to me. Actually, I don’t dislike Kubo considering his audacity to have made such a public statement. Lol.”

