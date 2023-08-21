Netflix's One Piece Outs a Special Sanji Easter Egg

It is no secret that live-action anime has a sordid history. From Dragon Ball to Death Note, some of anime's top franchises have been hit with lackluster takes. Netflix hopes to change Hollywood's reputation with anime this month as its adaptation of One Piece is about to drop. And now, a new promo is live that showcases one of the show's best easter eggs yet.

As you can see below, the image comes courtesy of Netflix as some new One Piece promos dropped this week. A full trailer went live today, but it was prefaced by a few posters with the Straw Hat crew. Sanji got his own promo, and when you zoom in on his hand, you can see Sanji is wearing a very familiar Jolly Roger.

After all, Sanji is known for wearing jewelry, and Netflix's One Piece is keeping that trend alive. In the show, Sanji seems to don a ring featuring the Jolly Roger of Zeff's pirate crew. The silver ring on Sanji's finger features the little chicken mascot of Zeff's pirate crew, and its X is comprised of a knife and fork.

Clearly, Sanji's love for Zeff is thriving, and now Netflix's One Piece is making that clear. When the manga introduced the world to Sanji, One Piece saw the chef feud with his boss, but Sanji's tie to Zeff is unbreakable. The old man is the dad Sanji deserved growing up, so it is certainly meaningful to see the chef wearing a ring such as this. It seems Sanji is Sanji no matter the medium he appears in, and this attention to detail has One Piece fans eyeing Netflix's adaptation with hope.

If you want to tune into Netflix's One Piece, the show will be here soon! The series is slated to debut on August 31st. So until then, you can binge the One Piece anime on Hulu, Crunchyroll, Netflix, and more! For more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis for One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this special One Piece addition...? Are you excited to watch this live-action adaptation? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!