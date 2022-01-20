Netflix’s One Piece Might Have Built Another Big Ship on Set

Netflix might have hit a snag when it came to its live-action take on the crew of the Bebop, but it appears that the streaming service is still full-steam ahead when it comes to adapting some major anime properties, with One Piece being in their sights. Now, one fan has captured what might be the creation of a new ship for the upcoming series, which hints at the arrival of one of the major villains of the East Blue Saga.

The ship in question that is apparently being built for the Netflix adaptation is the “Miss Love Duck”, a sea-going vessel that has a giant duck head on the front of the ship, being commanded by the villainous Alvida. The East Blue Saga saw Straw Hats such as Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp being the first to venture out to the Grand Line to not only discover the One Piece treasure, but also work in making Monkey the King of the pirates to boot. Alvida is the first major villain that Luffy faces in the series, going through some serious physical changes over the course thanks in part to the Devil Fruit known as the Sube Sube no Mi.

Reddit User Inspiringer shared a brief clip that shows off what might be the new ship that is set to sail within the live-action adaptation coming to Netflix, though the series has yet to confirm if Alvida will be making an appearance or if an actor has been cast, this certainly points to the idea that the One Piece villain is set to make an appearance:

The current cast of One Piece is Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, though the series hasn’t revealed any other actors that have been a part of this adaptation. The East Blue Saga has plenty of opponents to be cast, and it should be interesting to see who will bring to life the roles of Alvida and the other antagonists of the Grand Line.

What do you think of this first look at what might be one of the major ships of the East Blue Saga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.