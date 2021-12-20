Netflix’s One Piece Brings the Cast Together for New Video

The cast of Netflix’s new live-action One Piece series have gathered together for a special new video! Fans of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series have had a lot to celebrate this past year as not only did the manga cross the impressive milestone of 1000 chapters, but the anime reached its own massive milestone of 1000 episodes as well. As the series now looks ahead to what is coming in the next year and beyond, there are lots of interesting One Piece projects in the pipeline such as the live-action adaptation now in the works with Netflix.

Fans previously not only got the first look at the central line up for Netflix’s take on One Piece Straw Hat crew earlier this year, but the crew reunited for a special new video released for the upcoming Netflix series during the Jump Festa 2022 convention. Highlighting how this new project is currently in the works, the live-action cast opened up about how they are now on set for the new Netflix series and are currently waiting on the official start of production and hype themselves up for the big undertaking. Check it out below as shared by One Piece‘s official YouTube channel:

The first additions to Netflix’s live-action One Piece cast includes the likes of of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Series creator Eiichiro Oda said this in response to searching for the right cast for the job and the official announcement for them, “Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!” Oda continued, “We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

Those working behind the scenes noted the lengthy process at finding the right fit for each member of the crew, but with the current future of Netflix's live-action anime projects looking even more uncertain, even more eyes are going to be on One Piece's big live-action debut!