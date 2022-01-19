One Piece Reveals Its Devil Fruits Got Their Names

The Devil Fruit is one of the biggest edible items in the world of the Grand Line, giving several of the Straw Hat Pirates, and countless numbers of their enemies, super-human powers. With unique names such as the Gum-Gum Fruit and Fish Fish Fruit to name a few, creator Eiichiro Oda has revealed how the swashbucklers that chow down on these magical fruits are able to discover their names after already throwing them down their throat.

Aside from the legendary treasure known as the One Piece, there are perhaps no bigger objects in the world of the Grand Line than the Devil Fruit, the edibles that grant those who ingest them superhuman abilities but take away their ability to swim, which is all the more ironic considering most who eat them are swashbucklers themselves. However, there is one major question revolving around the Devil Fruits themselves, which have unique titles such as the Gum-Gum Fruit and the Fish Fish Fruit to name a few, in that how do the folks that eat said items ultimately know what they’re called? Oda had this to say about this particular quandary:

“Well, I will go into more detail about the Devil Fruit in the main story at a later time, but there is a sort of identification manual for Devil Fruits. It has information about the name and powers of each fruit, but there are a few that even have pictures to go with it. The Gum-Gum Fruit had a picture in this book, but the fruits for Kauk and Kalifa didn’t. They had to eat it to find out what abilities it had, and then they would go look for the name. That’s how the conversation went. The conversation is in volume forty by the way.”

As the War For Wano begins to wane, with Luffy and Kaido continuing to beat on one another for the fate of the isolated nation, it’s clear that the battle royale is set to change the landscape of the Grand Line forever. With only five years left of story, according to Oda himself, readers are left wondering when more secrets about Devil Fruits will be revealed.

