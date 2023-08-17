Netflix's One Piece Is Already Nailing Sanji and Zoro's Rivalry

Netflix's One Piece is on the horizon, and it hopes to unpack a new era for Eiichiro Oda's hit story. Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew will come to life in the TV show. If you did not know, Netflix and Tomorrow Studios worked hard to find the perfect cast for the series well before production began. And as One Piece nears its premiere, a new roundtable interview has launched that proves the cast was picked with care.

Oh, and how do we know that? Well, the stars behind Sanji and Zoro clearly get their characters. Mackenyu and Taz Skylar know their roles have beef, and they made as much clear in a pre-strike interview with WIRED.

The roundtable interview features the Straw Hat crew together as they answer 50 of the Internet's biggest questions about One Piece. The entire romp, which can be watched above, proves how well the real-life gang knows the series. However, Sanji and Zoro's actors come to life at the end.

After all, a question is asked about their power. The interview ends by questioning whether Zoro or Sanji is more powerful. Skylar and Mackenyu are all too happy to dive into some quick banter. Skylar is quick to note Sanji doesn't need any weapons to beat up his enemies, but Mackenyu has a reply teed up. He says the pair's bounties say it all as Zoro has the second-highest bounty of the Straw Hats next to Luffy.

From start to finish, this One Piece interview proves how committed the Netflix cast is to their show, and it is refreshing to see. It is no secret that anime and Hollywood have not mixed well in the past. However, Tomorrow Studios and Oda's team appear to have made something special with One Piece. The cast alone is leagues above what any fan could have expected, so we will see whether their chemistry thrives on camera shortly. After all, One Piece is slated to drop on August 31st!

Want to know more about One Piece outside of this interview? You can brush up on the anime right now courtesy of Crunchyroll or Hulu. As for the manga, Oda publishes new chapters weekly on the Shonen Jump app. So for more details on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis here: "As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, an enchanted Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to stretch like rubber. Its only drawback? He'll never be able to swim again--a serious handicap for an aspiring sea dog! Years later, Luffy sets off on his quest to find the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about the cast behind Netflix's One Piece? Will you be tuning into the series when it drops?