One Piece Celebrates Luffy's Birthday With Special Poster

The One Piece anime and manga have run for quite a while at this point, and One Piece is now celebrating the series' central star in a cool new way with a special poster released for Monkey D. Luffy's birthday! Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga series has officially kicked off the first major arc of the Final Saga of the long running franchise overall, but there are still no signs of the series slowing down as Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their journey towards the final Laugh Tale island. And Luffy has gone through a number of changes since it all began.

One Piece still has plenty of plans for Luffy even after making him one of the new Four Emperors of the Sea, and there are all sorts of massive fights still coming his way as a result of how well he does over the course of the series overall. Luffy's become such an icon that even his birthday of May 5th is a huge occasion for One Piece fans, and the series itself decided to celebrate Luffy's birthday this year with a special new poster:

How to Watch and Read One Piece

As One Piece's Final Saga now continues with each new chapter, now is the perfect time to jump into the series as there's still plenty of time to catch up before it all comes to an end. If you wanted to seek it out and see everything that's happened so far, One Piece's manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can even find the three most recent chapters completely for free.

If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime instead, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

