Netflix's One Piece Cast Explains How to Say Luffy in New Promo

One Piece is currently in the works on its upcoming live-action series with Netflix, and a special new promo for the series explained how each member of the cast says Monkey D. Luffy's name properly! Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece manga franchise is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, and fans have seen the franchise make the jump to anime, video games, movies and more. But soon it will be making the jump to a full live-action series adaptation with Netflix, and while it's going to take a while before it hits, the cast for the series has been set for a while.

It might take a bit longer for fans get to see the cast and crew of Netflix's live-action One Piece in action in the future, but we get a fun look at each of them in action as they helped to celebrate Monkey D. Luffy's birthday in a special promo. Putting to bed the debate some fans have been having for quite some time, fans get a taste of how these actors will make the jump to the full series by showing off how each of them actually pronounces Luffy. You can check it out the special live-action One Piece promo below:

It’s a big day for the Straw Hat crew – it’s Monkey D. Luffy’s birthday! And what better way to celebrate than by teaching everyone how to say our captain’s name like a pro? It’s ‘loo-fee,’ not ‘luh-fee’ or ‘luff-aye’ like you’re trying too hard. So let’s get this party started! pic.twitter.com/r6QPofUbaG — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 5, 2023

What to Know for Netflix's One Piece Series

One Piece's live-action series is currently in the works with Netflix, and does not have a release window or date as of this writing. One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda is heavily involved with the production with Matt Owens and Steven Meade serve as showrunners for the new Netflix live-action series. The main cast of Straw Hats includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, which fans can see just a bit of in the latest promo video shown above.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda stated the following about the upcoming series in an update with fans noting that the series won't be released until he's satisfied, "The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries, are brimming with love for One Piece! They're burning with passion, and I've reminded everyone involved that this should be run. We're in the final process right now of finishing all 8 episodes! We'll be setting sail very soon!"

How are you liking the cast of Netflix's One Piece series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!