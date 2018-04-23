‘One Piece’ Reveals Its Next Arc’s Name, Premiere Date

It may have taken some time, but One Piece is about to make good on a big promise. Monkey D. Luffy and his crew just escaped the clutches of Big Mom, and the gang hopes to make it to Wano sooner than later. With the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc over, One Piece can make progress towards Wano, but the series has one thing to do before that can happen.

Not long ago, One Piece confirmed chapter 902 marked the end of the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc. The explosive update saw the Straw Hat gang run from Big Mom as the Yonko went to challenge Jinbe and the Sun Pirates for the treachery. Many fans had hoped the arc finale would lead right into the ‘Wano’ storyline, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

After all, the series did confirm its new arc will be called the ‘Reverie’ arc.

Y’all probably will disagree but I’m glad One Piece is entering a new arc. For me OP arcs drag on too long lol But Oda can show Reiju as much as he wants tho 👀 pic.twitter.com/ihOEAv8kuc — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) April 20, 2018

As you can see above, Weekly Shonen Jump shared a promo touting One Piece‘s new arc. The story will be introduced in full next week, but a few details about the ‘Reverie’ arc have popped up already. There is no telling how long the new saga will last, but the arc will detail a meeting at the Holy Land of Mariejois. According to lore, the heralded meeting only occurs every four years, and all of the major Kingdoms attend the meeting along with the World Government representatives.

For now, there is no telling which Admirals will show up at the gathering, but fans are hoping the interim arc will have some action-packed moments. If Monkey D. Dragon shows up to blow the joint, then the Revolutionary Army could make a big stand on the series’ politics. And, if fans are lucky, Vivi will be reunited with the Straw Hats for a moment or more if the Sanji Retrieval Team runs into the reverie group.

