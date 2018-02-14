‘One Piece’ Confirms Special Theme Song Collaboration With Namie Amuro

One Piece has a long way to go before it finishes, and J-pop fans aren’t complaining. The iconic series has featured plenty of theme songs over the years, and Namie Amuro has done her share of them. Right now, the anime is using one of the J-pop star’s songs for its opening, and it looks like One Piece is about to do a special collaboration with Amuro ahead of her retirement.

Not long ago, the official page for One Piece informed fans of the special collab. The anime’s Twitter posted a photo of Amuro’s anime avatar posing with the Straw Hat crew, and One Piece confirmed episode 825 will host the special project.

According to reports, Amuro will be performing a new version of her current theme song for One Piece. The anime is using her song “Hope” currently as it marks the show’s 20th OP theme. Amuro also did the song “Fight Together” for the series which aired back in October 2017.

J-pop fans are excited to see the collaboration as it will be one of Amuro’s last ventures. The singer let fans know she will retire from the entertainment business later this year. September 2018 will mark Amuro’s final outings as a singer, and the star says she is excited to work with One Piece once more before she retires.

“I am really honored to join a collaboration project with One Piece for which I have provided theme songs,” Amuro said in a recent statement (via Crunchyroll).

“I would be glad if the adventure between me, who dive into the One Piece world, and the members of the Straw Hat Pirates will be a project filled dreams that deliver hopes and courage to you.”

