One Piece: Red Blu-ray Release Date Announced

One Piece Film: Red took over theaters around the world last year with the newest feature film taking on Eiichiro Oda's massive One Piece manga and anime franchise, and now fans will be able to check it out at home as the Blu-ray has finally gotten a release date! One Piece Film: Red broke a ton of records as the box office as it became not only one of the most successful movie releases for the One Piece franchise, but ended up becoming one of Toei Animation's biggest hits overall as well. Now even more fans will be able to check it out for themselves.

Crunchyroll has unveiled their slate of home media releases for the Summer, and has announced (via press release) that One Piece Film: Red will be hitting Blu-ray in the United States on July 11th. This Blu-ray will include special extras alongside three episodes of the One Piece TV anime that help to fill in the gaps leading into the events of the movie as well, so it's going to be a jam packed package for fans interesting in jumping on the home release.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece Film: Red – What to Know

One Piece Film: Red took over the world last year and dominated the box office with its story introducing Shanks' daughter to the franchise. As for what to expect from the story for One Piece's newest feature film, One Piece Film: Red begins its synopsis with, "Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert."

The synopsis continues its tease with, "With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

