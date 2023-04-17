No, Netflix's One Piece Did Not Flop Any Test Screenings and Here's Why

One Piece is one of the biggest series in the world, and of course, that means all eyes are on its Netflix adaptation. For some years now, series creator Eiichiro Oda has been overseeing a live-action adaptation of his life's work with a team of crack creators. Now, the adaptation is in the news thanks to reported test screenings, but well-known voices in the anime community are pushing back on the ordeal.

So first, we have to give some context. A number of fan sites began sharing an alleged anecdote about test screenings of One Piece ahead of its release. The information, which comes from Twitter user Divinity Seeker, caught the eye of fans as it suggested One Piece was off to a bad start. The report went on to suggest Netflix's One Piece was riddled with tonal issues as well as visual effect problems. But after some digging, well – those reports are falling apart.

Not long after the Twitter report made its way to fan sites, Greg Werner took to social media to call out the posts. As an official collaborator on One Piece who often works with Shueisha, Werner had this to say: "That test audience article that you don't need to read, click, or share, is entirely untrue." Werner is not affiliated with Netflix's One Piece in any way, but their official connection with Oda's series makes their comment here all the weightier.

And of course, netizens have been quick to uncover questionable reports by Divinity Seeker in the past. As you can see here, the account has posted erroneous 'scoops' about Detective Pikachu's sequel as well as Harley Quinn. The latter report was shot down by DC Films' new honcho James Gunn on Twitter. Now it seems One Piece has been put into the crosshairs, but Werner and fans are pushing against the test screening reports.

Sadly, this bunk report did gain traction before being called out, and we can understand why social media would take it as gospel initially. It is no secret that Hollywood has struggled to adapt anime in the past. From Dragon Ball Evolution to Death Note and beyond, anime has struggled to find footing stateside. Projects like Alita: Battle Angel and Cowboy Bebop made headway against Hollywood's anime curse. So if we are lucky, One Piece will tear down that wall with help from Netflix and Oda himself.

What do you make of this recent drama to take on One Piece? Let us know in the comments section below!