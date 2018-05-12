‘One Piece’ Just Revealed The Revolutionary Army Commanders

One Piece‘s new Reverie arc has already reunited fans with a ton of characters and shook up the series in a big way, but it seems the series is heading to an even bigger climax as fans were finally introduced to a crucial component to the series.

The Revolutionary Army has shown themselves here and there throughout the series, but now that they are set to declare war on the World Government, fans finally see their strongest players: the Revolutionary Army Commanders.

Saying that they are all together for once due to what is happening at Reverie, the Revolutionary Army Commanders indeed have a big showing of power. When Peachbeard, a pirate strengthened and named by Teach, attacks Lulushia Kingdom. Suddenly an oddly dressed giant appears out of the ground and carrying a harpoon (while saying the enemies have a crush on him).

This giant is named Morley, who commands the West Army, who is joined by the other three commanders. There’s the sharp toungued Belo Betty of the East Army, Lindbergh of the South Army who wants to use his weapons, and the North Army’s Karasu, who can only speak through his mask when it’s turned on.

After Belo Betty uses the power of her Pep-Pep Fruit, which enhances the hearts and minds of others, the people of the Lulushia Kingdom fight back Peachbeard. Once the deed is done, Betty tells them to cash in Peachbeard’s 50 million Belly reward and call for their help again when needed.

They’re a group of good people, but they do definitely have an edge fans will want to keep an eye on.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.