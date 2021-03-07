One Piece Trends Globally Following Its New "God-Tier" Episode
One Piece is known as one of the biggest shows in the world, and anime fans have flocked to the show amidst the pandemic. The series has kept a great many entertained during their time at home, and One Piece's team is well aware of its increased audience. After all, the show has been on a hot streak for months now, and it seems the show just hit peak animation with its new episode.
Fans were taken away this week when One Piece hit up everyone with episode 965. The big update went on without a hitch this week, and it adapted a key moment from the manga's Wano Country arc. The show began its take on Gold Roger's flashback not long ago, and it finally got to his fight with Whitebeard.
As you can see below, fans have taken to Twitter to praise the update, and the episode is very much worthy of it. One Piece's team went above and beyond to give this battle movie-level animation. It would be strange to see anything less given its oversight by Katsumi Ishizuku. The animator is a well-known in the anime realm, and his work with One Piece has always gone over well. Now, the artist has gone Gear Fourth with his animation, and fans are on the same page with calling episode 965 a bonafide masterpiece.
What did you think of this new One Piece episode? Did its animation catch you off guard? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Absolutely Bananas
Holy sh!t , gold roger vs whitebeard clashed is f*cking nuts 🔥🔥 #Onepiece965 pic.twitter.com/OZ26gKNeAJ— Aryne James🌈 (@AryneJames) March 7, 2021
The Greatest Timeline
One Piece episode 965, what can I even say? We're living in a blessed timeline. The Oden flashback is truly an unrelenting powerhouse of an adaptation. Right now the One Piece anime is competing with the current top dog anime series, I'm dead serious. pic.twitter.com/SqG4fjj3Np— Sakuga Lad - Animation Enthusiast (@SakugaLad) March 7, 2021
A+++
One Piece fans feasting on a 10/10 manga and a 10/10 anime adaptation twice a week pic.twitter.com/whElRRFThA— 「Sefø」 (@animeizboring) March 7, 2021
Slay, Team, Slay
One Piece staff are killing it pic.twitter.com/2GPB6lFR3g— Murad (@0XMURADX0) March 7, 2021
The Rise of Two Icons
This, ladies and gentlemen, is what only good long term storytelling could deliver. 2 most iconic pirates in the OP world, who have been hyped up with moments sprinkled through out the series, just clashing.
Peak hype and ishizuka is the greatest animator pic.twitter.com/r1WvZ8sLxs— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) March 7, 2021
Define a Mad Lad
Katsumi Ishizuka you madman pic.twitter.com/QtXXBHUILD— Kumi (@D_Kumii) March 7, 2021
The Truest of GOATs
Greatest of all time. Zenith of the medium. Hallmark of media. Gold standard of storytelling. Apogee of creativity. Vertex of invention. Crest of ingenuity. Acme of imagination. Pinnacle of innovation. Epic of epics. Legend among legends. Peak fiction. pic.twitter.com/DMXkPPiUao— ☠️Eustass D. Fetty☠️ (@Eustass_Fetty) March 7, 2021
Whoa There
holy sh-t Ishizuka pic.twitter.com/N6TEwm5dbt— Kumi (@D_Kumii) March 7, 2021