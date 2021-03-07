One Piece Trends Globally Following Its New "God-Tier" Episode

One Piece is known as one of the biggest shows in the world, and anime fans have flocked to the show amidst the pandemic. The series has kept a great many entertained during their time at home, and One Piece's team is well aware of its increased audience. After all, the show has been on a hot streak for months now, and it seems the show just hit peak animation with its new episode.

Fans were taken away this week when One Piece hit up everyone with episode 965. The big update went on without a hitch this week, and it adapted a key moment from the manga's Wano Country arc. The show began its take on Gold Roger's flashback not long ago, and it finally got to his fight with Whitebeard.

As you can see below, fans have taken to Twitter to praise the update, and the episode is very much worthy of it. One Piece's team went above and beyond to give this battle movie-level animation. It would be strange to see anything less given its oversight by Katsumi Ishizuku. The animator is a well-known in the anime realm, and his work with One Piece has always gone over well. Now, the artist has gone Gear Fourth with his animation, and fans are on the same page with calling episode 965 a bonafide masterpiece.

