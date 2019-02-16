‘One Piece’ Introduces Sanji’s Sneakiest Power Yet

One Piece’s Wano arc has been steadily developing into a major battle between the Straw Hats and Kaido’s army in the manga, and one of the latest developments capped off an arc’s worth of character development for Sanji during the Whole Cake Island arc.

Using his Vinsmoke Family Raid Suit, Sanji gets his sneakiest ability yet: invisibility. It’s something he’s been fighting for a long time for, and it’s finally come to him now that he’s tolerant of his Vinsmoke self.

In Chapter 931 of the series, Sanji needs to fight off members of Kaido’s crew but has to keep them from discovering that the Straw Hats are alive. To disguise himself, Sanji uses the Raid Suit his brother left with him and it’s a full cap of his character growth in the last arc. The Whole Cake Island arc saw him fighting with his Vinsmoke past, and at least now using this raid suit shows he’s tolerant of his marked past.

But more importantly, his raid suit comes with a special power like his brothers and sister’s do. His Raid Suit gives him the ability to “vanish,” as the suit projects the background onto it. Essentially serving as an ultimate form of camouflage, the suit makes him invisible. In a flashback, Sanji remembers how much he fought for the Clear Clear Fruit, and was devastated when he learned he would never be able to get his dream of becoming invisible.

The dream he thought was dead is now available through the Germa technology, and although Sanji still resents using the technology, he’s grateful that using the power will allow him to peep on women. This is a thought that crosses his mind in the moment, but returns to the fact that the suit will help him save his friends. With this invisibility along with other enhancements like flight and special defensive capabilities, Sanji’s going to be trouble in many ways.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

