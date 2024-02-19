One Piece Cosplay Showcases Princess Shirahoshi

One Piece has introduced fans to all sorts of standout princesses through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay us helping to showcase the mermaid princess, Shirahoshi! When Luffy and the Straw Hats first kicked off the New World saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, they tackled new foes at Fishmen Island. This was their first island adventure together after spending a couple of years apart, and it helped to show off just how much stronger each of them had become since they last traveled together. But it also laid the groundwork for some important developments to come in the future.

The Fishmen Island arc introduced Luffy to Shirahoshi, a mermaid princess who turned out to be much more important than her introduction seemed to tease. She's likely going to be a key figure in the series' future as she is one of the Ancient Weapons, but it likely won't be until much later that we'll see how Shirahoshi factors into everything. But for now, she's been given the spotlight once more through some awesome cosplay from artist thechrissymourns on Instagram! Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece's Anime

It will likely be some time before we see more of Shirahoshi in One Piece's anime, unfortunately, as it's currently working through the Egghead Arc of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. You can find the newest episodes of the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix as the Egghead Arc continues its adaptation. This new arc introduces new additions to the cast such as Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next.

Where does Shirahoshi rank among your favorite One Piece princesses? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!