One Piece Kills Countless With an Ancient Weapon's Horrific Debut

One Piece dropped another massive chapter this week, and of course, fans were quick to pour over all its details. From a Straw Hat confession to the arrival of a familiar captain, creator Eiichiro Oda put in a lot to this week's update. Of course, all of these details pale when compared to the massive terrorist attack in chapter 1060. And as you can imagine, fans are now freaking out about the event and the weapon that slew an entry nation.

The update came towards the end of this week's new chapter, and it took place in the middle of the sea. The Kingdom of Lulusia was shown briefly as Sabo made it to the island nation and warned the Revolutionary Army about the World Government. However, his message was interrupted by a strange storm, and things only got worse from there on.

In a matter of minutes, Lulusia was plagued with a wild storm that rocked the seas and brought in dark rolling clouds. In one scene, it implies top officials in the World Government know something tragic is coming for the island once they learn Sabo is there. And once Lulusia's storm peaks, a mysterious object covered by the clouds shoots down energy beams destroying the nation in one blow.

READ MORE: One Piece Episode 1033 Shows Off Next Level Animation | One Piece Teases Luffy's Secret Dream in Emotional Scene | One Piece: How Long Would It Take to Finish the Manga?

The officials go on to imply Lulusia never existed, and the World Government is ready to rewrite the nation's history. It tried to rebel against those in charge, and for that, the country was obliterated. Based on how it was destroyed, fans are confident we've seen one of the manga's three Ancient Weapons at work. It is not Pluton or Poseidon, so One Piece seems to have just shown Uranus to the world. And given what it is capable of, we have no doubt Luffy is going to want it destroyed ASAP.

What do you think about this latest cliffhanger? Did you expect One Piece to take its weapons this far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.