‘One Piece’ Skypiea Special Drops New Trailer

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming One Piece special, Episode of Skypiea.

The latest feature-length special in the One Piece saga is less than two weeks away, and in preparation, the creators posted a whole new trailer on Twitter and YouTube. The 30 second clip is available only in Japanese at this point, but it still gives a stunning glimpse of all the action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the scenes look a little familiar, that is because Episode of Skypiea, or Episode of Sky Island, is a re-telling of the series’ original Sky Island arc. This is the second One Piece story to be condensed into a single special, making it easier for new or returning viewers to digest the massive story.

Even though it will not contain anything new, it should make for an exciting watch for all One Piece fans. The special brings a beloved story to a whole new generation, and in the process portrays it in the latest animation style. It should be a visually breath-taking experience, even for those that would rather see a newer adventure for Luffy and his friends.

This will be the second One Piece special, following last August’s Episode of East Blue. It will give a high-definition update to Monkey D. Luffy, the Straw Hat Crew and other beloved characters.

There has already been one early trailer for the special, though it did not show nearly as much action as this newest tease. Here, fans get a better sense of how the new animation style will effect motion and fight scenes in the anime feature. In addition, a few stills have been published showing how people like Gan Fall and Enel will look this time around.

To top it all off, there is reportedly one never-before-seen character joining the story, making it a must-see for die-hard One Piece fans.

With 87 volumes of manga and nearly 900 episodes of anime, One Piece is one of the longest-running and most iconic series in the Shonen world. Beginning in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997, the series follows a gang of pirates through a magical fantasy world, on the hunt for true freedom.

The series has set and broken printing records in Japan, making it one of the biggest commercial successes in the genre. It even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published of a single comic book by a single author — Eiichiro Oda, the original creator.

One Piece: Episode of Skypiea airs on Aug. 25 in Japan.