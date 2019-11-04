One Piece: Stampede Makes $1 Million in North America

One Piece has been busy this year, and the anime wrapped one of its busiest outings as of late. Thanks to Toei Animation, One Piece welcomed its 20th anniversary this year, and it celebrated with a big movie. After coming to the U.S., One Piece: Stampede wowed audiences around the country, and it turns out Funimation made plenty of money on the license.

Over on Twitter, the anime licensor went so far as to share the total gross for One Piece: Stampede. The company brought the film to the U.S. as well as Canada, and the combined markets earned the movie over $1 million.

According to the specific numbers, the One Piece movie earned a solid $770,755 in the U.S. It was only screened for four days, so fans are pleased with its release. Over in Canada, One Piece brought in enough to push its box office total over $1 million.

When it comes to anime films overall, the U.S. box office has been welcoming as of late. Dragon Ball Super: Broly made huge money at the global box office upon its debut. As of this spring, the movie racked up $30.7 million between the U.S. and Canada. And when looking at the overall global box office, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has earned nearly $90 million.

As for One Piece, fans are happy with its latest film’s success. The movie is now the top-earning one in the anime’s history. One Piece: Stampede took over One Piece Film: Z which earned nearly $89 million since its 2012 release. With each new film, One Piece is getting more lucrative with fans overseas, so here’s to hoping the Straw Hats wow with their next big-screen outing.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.