One Piece: Stampede Releases New Promos Starring Buggy, Sabo

One Piece‘s 20th Anniversary movie, One Piece: Stampede, is getting ready to premiere in Japan in just a few days and it’s an exciting film for a number of reasons. Not only will it have an incredible animation staff bringing it to life, many fan favorite allies and enemies will be making their big return to the anime franchise after a long time away. After prepping fans for Boa Hancock’s return with a brief teaser, the film is now hyping two new returns.

One Piece: Stampede recently shared two new, very brief promos teasing the major returns of both Sabo and Buggy to the franchise. It’s important to note that they’re being teased in the same fashion as Boa Hancock, too.

In the special filler episode of the One Piece anime series tying into the events of One Piece: Stampede, it was revealed that the film will focus on a special “Pirates Festival” in which pirates which especially high bounties will be gathering at a single island in the hopes of finding Gol D. Roger’s trailer. This sparks the return of all the fan favorites for the film, and early reports for the film tease that there will be a particularly unique tag team that will only happen in a big movie event like this.

Without giving too much away, it’s why the film is hyping characters like Buggy and Sabo over other major returns. But fans will be excited to see characters such as Buggy again no matter how it all shakes out. One Piece: Stampede is currently scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan. There is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing, unfortunately.

Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

There are new characters coming to the film along with all the returning cameos too, and include Tsutomu Isobe as Douglas Bullet, Yusuke Santamaria as Buena Festa, Rino Sashihara as Ann, Ryota Yamasato as Donald Moderate, and Chinese fashion model and singer Ron Monroe, YouTuber group Fischer’s, and Naoto Takenaka in currently unconfirmed roles.