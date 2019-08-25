One Piece: Stampede Destroys Dragon Ball Super: Broly at the Box Office

One Piece is celebrating a big anniversary this year, and Toei Animation did not skimp on the festivities. Not only did the anime celebrate its 20th birthday this year with the debut of the Wano Country arc, but it took things a step further. A brand-new film has hit theaters, and One Piece: Stampede is taking no prisoners at the box office.

After all, the One Piece movie has only been out for a couple weeks and is already knocking at the door of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

For those unaware, One Piece hit up theaters on August 10 in Japan for the opening weekend of its new movie. It was there fans got an idea of how much money One Piece: Stampede would make, and that status did not change the following week. At just two weeks out, One Piece amassed nearly $31 million USD in Japan, and fans were quick to compare that to Dragon Ball Super.

After all, the anticipated Dragon Ball film debuted last winter in Japan, and it did big numbers for Toei Animation. In Japan, the film’s domestic total capped at $34.6 million, but fans can see how One Piece has taken Goku to task. After all, the Straw Hats earned nearly the same amount of Dragon Ball Super‘s lifetime domestic gross in just two weeks.

Of course, One Piece has a long way to go if it wants to overtake Dragon Ball‘s worldwide gross. The film earned a whopping #122.7 million globally thanks to a strong U.S. payout, so fans are crossing their fingers that One Piece will ship its latest film overseas soon.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.