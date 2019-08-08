One Piece: Stampede Shares Trafalgar Law Trailer

One Piece: Stampede is looking to drop anchors shortly as it’s releasing this week in Japan, and it’s celebrating the upcoming debut with a trailer for a fan favorite character from the franchise, Trafalgar Law. The 14th film in the franchise, the theatrical release is pitting Luffy and the Straw Hats against nearly every other pirate in existence within the world of the Grand Line to attempt to acquire some lost treasure from Gol D. Roger. Whether or not Law will be friend or foe to the Straw Hats is yet to be seen, but we’d put money on the latter.

The movie’s Official Twitter Account shared the trailer that not just shows off some of Trafalgar Law’s best moves in a short time frame, but also counts down just how close the upcoming film is from its release date:

If you’re not familiar with Trafalgar Law, he’s a member of the pirate crew dubbed “The Worst Generation” and was the eater of the “Op-Op fruit”, making him one of the deadliest swashbucklers around. Though Law managed to become a skilled swordsman all on his own, the Devil Fruit grants him the ability of “Spatial displacement”. What this ability grants Trafalgar is the power to teleport any object he wants to any location, including opponents’ body parts in some instances, making some of Law’s fights one sided to say the least.

Trafalgar has recently made his presence known in the Wano Arc in the manga, having recently returned yet seemingly captured, leaving fans wondering what his role will be in the franchise moving forward and if his death may be assured because of this current predicament!

One Piece: Stampede is currently scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan. There is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing, but Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.