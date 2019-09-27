One Piece: Stampede Tickets Are Now on Sale

One Piece is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, and came out of the gate swinging with a huge new film effort One Piece: Stampede. This film certainly has lived up to its name thus far as the film features not only a huge cast of returning characters to the anime franchise, but several interesting new character as well. Releasing in Japan earlier this Summer, the film has already gone on to be the best performing film in the franchise thus far, and one of the best performing films ever released by Toei Animation. So fans in the United States have been eagerly waiting for its official release.

One Piece: Stampede released in Japan as of August 9th, and Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States with English subtitles on October 24, 29 and 31, and with an English dub on October 26 and 30. You can buy your tickets at the link here, and theater location and availability will vary.

Funimation officially describes the new film as such, “Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.”

The English dubbed release of the film will be seeing many returning cast members from the anime series including Colleen Clinkenbeard, Christopher R. Sabat, Luci Christian, Eric Vale, Sonny Strait, Brina Palencia, Stephanie Young, Patrick Seitz and Ian Sinclair. Due to many other returning faces, even more cast members will be reprising their roles too.

This includes the return of stars like Mike McFarland, Kyle Hebert, Matthew Mercer, T. Axelrod, Jonathan Brooks, Felecia Angelle, Brad Venable, DC Douglas, and Chris Rager as Blackbeard.The non-canon film will feature new characters to the franchise as well, with Daman Mills confirmed to be the English voice of the film’s central villain Douglas Bullet and Mick Wingert as Bthe mysterious M.C. of the Pirate Festival, Buena Festa. Other confirmed new additions include Anthony Bowling as Donald and Macy Anne Johnson as Ann.