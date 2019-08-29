New AMC Theaters Update Teases One Piece: Stampede Screenings

One Piece has enjoyed a busy year so far, and there is only more to come for the franchise. As its manga nears 1,000 chapters, the anime has been eager to dive into its long-awaited Wano Country arc. To hype the anime even further, Toei Animation dropped a new One Piece film this month in Japan, but there has been no word given on a U.S. release.

That is, until now. After a brief mishap earlier in the month, One Piece: Stampede has surfaced with a potential U.S. release, and it has got fans feeling excited.

Taking to Twitter, a user known as WTK informed fans of an update to the website of AMC Theaters. As you can see here, a screening page has been added for the One Piece film, and it says the movie will screen starting October 24, 2019.

So far, Funimation has yet to make any official announcements about a U.S. theatrical run for One Piece: Stampede. Fans are hopeful this date is mostly correct even if it is a placeholder given how well this film has been received in Japan. One Piece: Stampede has been lauded with praise by fans and critics alike. In fact, the movie has already out-grossed the lifetime domestic earnings of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in Japan, and it has longer to run. Now, fans are eager to see how One Piece: Stampede does in the U.S., so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to be on the lookout for an official screening announcement.

