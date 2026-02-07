Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Confirms Season 6 Return (First Look Revealed)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has officially announced that the anime is coming back for Season 6, and has revealed the first look at what’s coming in the series’ future. The wider DanMachi franchise has been in the midst of its final arc of the original light novels as series creator Fujino Omori has been developing it for the last few years. And with the end of the anime’s fifth season last year, fans have been wondering whether or not the anime would return considering that the material has basically caught up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully, that question has finally been answered as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has confirmed that Season 6 of the anime is now in the works. As part of a special event in Japan celebrating the anime’s 10th anniversary, DanMachi has revealed the first teaser trailer for the new season that teases a dark new adventure for Bell and the others after some game changing events in the fifth season. You can check out the first look teaser trailer for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 6 below.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 6 Teaser Released

Play video

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 6 has been announced to be in the works, but a potential release date or window has yet to be revealed as of the time of this initial announcement. There are also many other details about the new season’s production yet to be revealed either such as potential staff, cast, or more returning members from the previous seasons. Considering the fifth season just wrapped last year following a several month delay, this season is probably further away off than you’d think.

Those behind the scenes of the anime have expressed their excitement for the anime’s future, however. Speaking to ComicBook following the anime’s fifth season last year, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? producer Nobuhiro Osawa revealed that the anime team wanted to make a sixth season but were waiting on more material to be written for the light novels before trying to adapt it, “I definitely, as a producer, want to continue on the series. The problem is the anime has caught up to the original, so really it’s up to [series writer Fuijino Omori] to write. And the faster he writes, the faster the anime can be made.”

When Does DanMachi Come Back for Season 6?

Courtesy of SB Creative

As for when exactly Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 6 might make its debut, it’s likely not going to be until 2027 at the earliest. This first look at the coming season teases the anime’s future, but its material is currently based on the light novel illustrations thus far rather than anything in motion. That being said, the team behind the series will be putting their all behind the episodes considering the work that has gone into everything to this point.

If you wanted to catch up on Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? in the meantime, you can now find all five seasons, OVA specials, and even a feature film now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with both English and Japanese language audio. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!