Yes, One Piece Meets Super Smash Bros. With This Exclusive Game

One Piece is a series which most anime fans know even if they’ve never seen a single episode. The shonen is so massive that Monkey D. Luffy has become a symbol for anime worldwide, and the same can be said for Super Smash Bros. with gaming. The Nintendo title is a classic with fans, so fans of both franchises better sit down.

After all, both series have come together for a special game, but there’s a big region-block exception fans need to know about.

Over on social media, fans were revisited by one of One Piece‘s biggest gaming titles. A post hyping One Piece: Super Grand Battle! X was passed around, but it was not a normal one. No, this image was promoting a special in-game offer, and it mashed up the Straw Hats with the Super Smash Bros. crew.

As you can see above, the artwork is simple enough. Each of the Straw Hats have been given a Super Smash Bros. makeover which works in-game. Luffy is living his best life as Mario while Yoshi steps in through Usopp. Franky has Donkey Kong covered with his broad shoulders while Robin takes care of Samus.

If you keep looking, you will see Sanji is none other than Fox while Tony Tony Chopper gets on as Kirby. Brook wows as Marth which leaves Nami to strut around as the Wii Fit Trainer rather than a fluffy Princess Peach. And yes, that is Zoro dressed up as the Hero of Hyrule, Link.

Does this game sound good to you? Well, you will only be able to try the game out and unlock these outfits if you are in Japan. Currently, this game is a Japanese exclusive, and the Nintendo 3DS does region-block its games, so fans will have to rely on gameplay videos to get their fix of One Piece x Nintendo.

