‘One Piece’ Gets Tasty With Delicious Tony Tony Chopper Cookies

One Piece stands as one of anime’s most notorious titles, and that means the shonen has produced all sorts of goodies. Now, it seems Tastemade Japan is taking one of the anime’s pirates into the kitchen, and fans are wanting to try out the treat ASAP.

So, if you ever wanted to see what Tony Tony Chopper might taste like, then do we have the recipe for you.

Not long ago, the team at Tastemade Japan shared a video detailing a recipe focused on One Piece‘s most adorable pirate. The clip, which can be seen below, shows a simple way fans can make biscuit cookies resembling the cute pirate.

To start, the recipe calls for fans to dip a single, long cookie into melted brown chocolate that has been whipped. The cookie flavor is up to individual preference, but Tastemade goes for sesame here. A total of five cookies need to be dipped down to the halfway mark and connected before being left to dry.

Next, fans need to use melted strawberry chocolate or pink-dyed white chocolate to dip the rest of the sticks. After they dry, fans should place a pink cookie across the main treat’s color divide to make the brim of Chopper’s hat. Bisected pretzels can be attached to mimic his ears while melted dark chocolate can be piped in to complete his facial features. Finally, some pink and white piped icing can be used to add final touches, leaving fans with some seriously cute treats which Sanji would even approve of. You can check out Tastemade’s full recipe here if you’re eager to bake up these cookies for yourself!

