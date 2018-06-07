‘One Piece’ Theories Break Down THAT Shocking Straw Hat Twist

If you hadn’t heard by now, it is time you learned why the One Piece fandom is all abuzz. Last week, the manga shared its latest chapter, and the series made a rather startling revelation about a straw hat. Now, fans are up trying to decipher all the secrets behind the reveal, and a few seem like they are on to something.

For those unaware, the big One Piece twist has to do with an actual straw hat. When the manga’s latest chapter went live, it ended with a mysterious figure descending a dark hall in the castle of Mary Geois. One of the vaulted rooms he entered held a big treasure, and it turns out the it was a giant straw hat sitting upon a pedestal.

Naturally, netizens are going nuts over what this straw hat is about. When you think of such headgear, an image of Monkey D. Luffy should come to mind, so some wondered if the pair were connected, but one fan-theory says the new hat may be tied to someone else.

According to a post on the Library of Ohara, the strange treasure likely involves the Celestial Dragons and Gol D. Roger. The man seen entering the vault did so without breaking in, making it look like the caped figure had the kind of clout to enter the vault as need be. The ancient room is likely as old as it looks, giving fans a clue as to how old the hat might be, and many think Roger has something to do with it.

After all, Roger is the one who gave Shanks the straw hat that Luffy wears nowadays. Fans find it strange that the hat would be passed down, so one theory states Roger may not have been able to use the One Piece on Raftel because he could not. This might be because this massive hat was needed to pull the trigger, and Roger tried to inform others about its existence with his own hat.

Others, however, think the treasure has less to do with the One Piece. For instance, some theories have questioned whether the Sunlight Tree Eve may be connected to the hat, giving Devil Fruit fans a reason to speculate even more so. But, in true One Piece fashion, Oda isn’t giving away his secrets before he’s ready. So, for now, fans can only guess until the creator drops some much-needed clues.

What do you think this new straw hat is connected to?