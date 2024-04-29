One Piece Cosplay Gets Evil With Vegapunk Lilith

One Piece's anime has introduced fans to Dr. Vegapunk and his satellite personas with its adaptation of the Egghead Arc, and one awesome cosplay is helping to shed more light on the "Evil" Vegapunk, Lilith! One Piece: Egghead Arc officially kicked off the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's long running franchise, and the anime started out earlier this year by revealing that Luffy and the Straw Hats' next major island was the home of the famous Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious futuristic island laboratory. As fans have gotten to see its technology, they have also noticed how the scientist has gotten some bad attention from the World Government.

Making things even more complicated in this regard was Vegapunk himself as he explained that he's had so many ideas, developments, and experiments that he needed to separate himself across several different personas that would handle different tasks. Each was assigned their own kind of personality like Lilith, who was deemed to be the "Evil" Dr. Vegapunk that served as security and salvage around the island. This was the first Dr. Vegapunk fans were first introduced to, and it's this satellite that has been brought to life in an awesome way from artist kappy_w on TikTok. Check it out:

Where to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

If you wanted to catch up as the One Piece anime continues exploring the Egghead Arc, you can find the newest episodes of the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The newest arc introduces several new faces to the series with new additions to the cast such as Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, Mutsumi Tamura as York, and more among many of the faces we'll see in action in the coming episodes.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next as the Egghead Arc unfolds.