‘One Piece’: Roronoa Zoro Takes on a Surprising Opponent in This Viral Animation

There’s any number of impressive artists out there making incredible One Piece fan art on a daily basis, from posters to animation and more. An artist that goes by Jack Lee on Instagram recently went viral for a particularly good animation of one of One Piece‘s most popular characters: Roronoa Zoro.

In Lee’s clever animation, Zoro — the pirate from One Piece most recognizable as having three swords (one of which uses with his mouth) and a green bandana — fights off Lee’s pen with a variety of moves. It mixes animated scenes with live-action to create a scene where Zoro is pushing and parrying the pen, even when said pen creates a bow to fire a dragon-like ball of energy at him

Check out Lee’s animation of Zoro below:

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

