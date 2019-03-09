‘One Piece’ Fan Wins Viral Mirror Challenge With This Epic Video

If there’s one thing the Internet’s good for, it’s producing viral, nonsense memes and challenge. Take, for example, the recent slew of “mirror run challenge” videos, where people run in front of a mirror and then edit it into a seemingly seamless video. Combine that with anime and manga franchises like One Piece, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

Take, for example, a recent video from Singapore-based creators Jaze Phua and Douglas Tan. While the two of them made a splash in late February for a Naruto-based video using the same basic premise, their best and brightest might well be this one, which sees Phua as Monkey D. Luffy and Tan as Roronoa Zoro. You can check it out for yourself below:

How about ONE PIECE #MirrorRunChallenge

Part 3 with @natsalguod

Guess who we gonna be for part 4?😏 pic.twitter.com/AfFB8lV7lE — Jazephua (@jazephua) March 2, 2019

It is, quite frankly, impressive to see. While the majority of the edits appear to be pretty standard, it goes to an entirely different level when Luffy’s powers start kicking in. You can also check out more of Phua’s work over on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Luffy VS Zoro #MirrorRunChallenge is coming soon 🤜⚔️🍗🤫 A post shared by Ｊａｚｅ Ｐｈｕａ 潘家威 🇸🇬 (@jazephua) on Feb 28, 2019 at 3:54am PST

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.