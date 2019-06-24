One Piece Reveals New Character Designs for Wano Arc

It’s been an exciting time for One Piece fans as the franchise’s 20th anniversary has resulted in some pretty excited anime projects. Not only can fans look forward to the upcoming film One Piece: Stampede later this Summer in Japan, but the anime series itself will be entering a completely new era with the Wano Country arc. There’s a lot to be excited for, and fans can only get more hyped with each new look at its big overhaul.

The Wano Country brings a new region to the anime series, and with this new region comes new characters and new looks for the old favorites as Luffy and the others have to hide among the citizens in the country. Check out a close look at the new looks of some of the big Wano designs additions below!

#OnePiece Character-Design des personnages de l’Arc Wano Kuni ( Le Pays des Wa ) par Midori Matsuda avec cette fois O-Tama un mystérieux personnage ? Trafalgar Law, Kinemon, Raizo et Kanjuro Rendez-vous le 7 Juillet au Pays de Wa!

et bientôt sur @ADNanime !#ワンピース #ワノ国

One Piece will be getting both a new director in Dragon Ball Super: Broly and One Piece Film: Z‘s Tatsuya Nagamine and character designer Midori Matsuda. Combined with other elements such as new filters and compositing techniques, these character designs seem completely brand new. Kanjuro, Kinemon, and Raizo have been seen in this fashion before, but their new designs give them a fresh look going into their home country.

But the biggest points of interest are Trafalgar Law’s new look as he’s donned a Samurai look appropriate for the traditionally Japanese region, and the new character Tama. Seen in the two trailers for the Wano arc, Tama plays a crucial role in the early goings of the arc as Luffy and the others learn about the dangers and cruelties of this new region.

One Piece‘s Wano arc will officially begin on July 7th, but the next episode of the series teases the preamble to this big arc as Luffy and the others make their way into the region officially. With this updated look for the series, are you excited for One Piece‘s Wano arc? Let us know in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology on Twitter!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.