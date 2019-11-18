One Piece Editor Teases Wano Arc’s Surprising Ending

One Piece remains one of manga’s biggest series, and it made sure to bolster that reputation this last year. While the anime celebrated a rather big anniversary, the manga moved forward with the long-awaited Wano Country arc that saw the Straw Hats reunite. Of course, fans have put serious time into the story, and it turns out the arc might not end as expected.

Recently, one of the executives working with One Piece teased fans about the arc’s ending. According to Shinji Shimizu at Toei Animation, he knows what happens in Wano’s final pages, and fans will not see them coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Shimizu, the ending of the Wano arc is best described as “surprising.” The Toei Animation executive gave fans the heads up during a recent event in Saudi Arabia. The producer appeared alongside Shonen Jump’s editor at an anime convention, and they told One Piece fans about the surprise ending. Fan-translator Sandman AP was kind enough to share a translated summary of the panel’s highlights which brought this Wano comment to the general public.

As you might expect, fans are plenty interested in this comment. The Wano arc has been surprising so far with a slew of surprises. From time traveling to all-new alliances, One Piece has gone all out with the arc. Fans have loved all of the attention to detail, and it seems some more surprises are on the way. If Shimizu is being up front, the end of the Wano arc will keep fans guessing until everything is said and done.

Are you curious about how this arc will end? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.