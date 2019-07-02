One Piece Releases Third Wano Arc Trailer

One Piece Wano Anime PV3 Featuring Opening 22 “Over The Top” by Hiroshi Kitadani pic.twitter.com/Os5EqHVlZ1 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) July 2, 2019

One Piece has been busy the last little bit with an ambitious arc, but not even Big Mom can stand up to what is coming next for the anime. In just a matter of days, One Piece will finally explore the long-awaited Wano arc on television, and fans have never been more excited.

After all, a brand-new trailer for the arc did just go live, and it gives fans their best look at the story so far.

Recently, One Piece put out its third trailer for its upcoming Wano arc. As you can see above, the clip is a solid length at 30 seconds, and it goes so far as to share some new footage.

The exciting clip begins with Zoro as fans have seen in previous promos, but this new reel gets more exciting from there. A slew of Straw Hats are shown as Zoro displays an impressive battle of his. Dressed in traditional Japanese clothing, the hero is seen cutting down enemies with his classic swords, and the smooth animation is impossible to overlook.

As the promo continues, fans get a better look as Luffy in all his redesigned glory. The captain is an easy fit for this brand-new aesthetic, and fans cannot stress how excited they are to see this style shift in realtime. After all, these short snippets prove how well the fluid animation works, and fans are ready to see way more than 30 seconds of such footage. So if you are counting down the days until Wano goes live, you don’t have to wait much longer. The new arc kicks off on July 7 with simulcasts on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and more.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.