One Piece’s Worst Generation Returns in New Promo

Although created and introduced on a whim, One Piece’s Worst Generation, also known as the Supernovas, have quickly become fan favorites, with their popularity often surprising even Oda himself. Since their initial introduction on Sabaody, One Piece’s post-time-skip arcs have gradually given each of these supernovas the spotlight, with some like Bonney and Law even being considered as potential Straw Hat candidates.

Unfortunately, with the end of the Wano Arc and the Final Saga setting the race to claim the One Piece into high gear, many of these fan-favorite Supernovas have been forced to take the back seat, or rather, the bottom of the ocean in Law and Kid’s case. Safe to say, fans have been missing the Worst Generation now more than ever. Luckily, One Piece just brought the Supernovas back in a new promo, and they’ve never looked better.

One Piece Brings Back the Supernovas in New Official Art

A post on X by @pewpiece recently shared new official art of One Piece’s Worst Generation. The illustration features nine of the twelve Supernovas, save for Blackbeard, Luffy, and Zoro. Despite these three being missing, the rest of the Supernovas completely steal the show. While Hawkins and Gang Bege exude charisma at the bottom, Bonney and Eutass Kid take up the center of the promo, emanating absolute confidence, with Killer fittingly having the latter’s back even in the promo. Meanwhile, Law and Urouge take up the top of the image, each sporting fitting cocky grins. Lastly, although somewhat overshadowed by the rest, X Drake and Apoo frame Bonney, looking as intimidating and mysetrious as ever.

Considering that many of the Supernovas such as Hawkins, Kid, Killer, and Law are presumably dead while others like Bege, Apoo, and Urouge haven’t been seen in the series for a very long time, its quite nice to see the Supernovas again, and all in one place. While some like Bonney and Drake are still present, they too are gradually fading into the background as One Piece shifts its focus to bigger enemies and allies, quite literally in the case of the Elbaf Arc. That said, there may still be hope for some of the less fortunate Supernovas like Law and Kid to have survived, so although the possibility is slim, there may still be hope for a big Supernova reunion in One Piece at some point.

One Piece can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.