One Piece Promo Teases Bonney’s Worst Generation Debut

One Piece‘s anime has now returned to its flashback arc filling in some big gaps from Bartholomew Kuma’s past, and the first look at the anime’s next episode is teasing Jewelry Bonney’s debut as a member of the Worst Generation. The anime has been steadily weorking through this look back at Bonney’s origin story as she became a very important character with the start of the Egghead Arc. Not only was it revealed that Kuma was her father, but she was setting out to take revenge on Dr. Vegapunk because of everything the scientist had done to her father to make him a weapon of the Navy.

But as fans have seen through the flashback thus far, One Piece clearly had bigger plans for this flashback. Not only has it been revealed how much Kuma had suffered throughout his life before becoming a Pacifista, but it has since been revealing how much Saturn was involved with making some of these very terrible things happen. As the anime rounds out the flashback and gets closer to the present day, you can check out the first look at Bonney’s debut in the seas below with the preview for One Piece Episode 1135.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1135

One Piece Episode 1135 is titled “To the Sea Where My Father is! The Future Bonney Chooses” and will be making its debut on Sunday, July 6th in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits (and will be releasing with Netflix about a week after), and the episode preview teases it as such, “What Bonney has been waiting for is a letter from her father that has yet to arrive. Her desire to see him intensifies every day and the thought of crossing the threshold into the outside world gets stronger! The smell of grass and the shining sun. Bonney overcomes her disease and now sets out on a journey to find her precious father!”

As the promo teases, Bonney is growing frustrated over the fact that she continues to be separated from her father. The newest One Piece episode explained why, however, as Kuma was forced to agree to cut off all contact with his daughter if the military was going to fund her life saving surgery. It was the only way Kuma could free her of the Sapphire Scales disease, and he didn’t hesitate to do so despite the terrible conditions.

When Will One Piece End Kuma’s Flashback?

There’s been a larger question of when One Piece will be ending its flashback and return to the current day chaos of the Egghead Arc, and that time is coming closer than ever before after this next episode. With Bonney making her way out to sea, it also means we’re very close to seeing the present day events as it’s also the same time the rest of the Worst Generation members (like Luffy) headed out to sea to kick off this new era of piracy as well.

Fans have essentially gotten more of the final answers as to why and how Kuma was turned into a Pacifista and what that means for Bonney’s role in it all, so now it won’t be too much longer until the anime returns to the present day. There are a few more things to work out, and the next episode will bring us closer to this fact when it comes to an end. It’s a pretty big moment for Bonney, and will likely help to fill in the final gaps in the present day Egghead arc chaos when it all kicks back in again.